The Space Economy in 2024

The near term opportunities and risks of the space economy and Space Force, innovation, and national security were discussed at length at OODAcon 2023. We return here to the two panels from the conference and a compilation of our space coverage as we head into a year in space ripe with innovation, critical missions, and breakthroughs in 2024.

“The challenge…is….after the government fields early capabilities and gets things off the ground, how best to leverage the private sector to figure out commercial models.”

The Space Economy: Opportunities and Risks: After decades of stagnation, space innovation keeps pushing the boundaries of the possible with new firsts emerging on a monthly basis. This topic was explored at length OODAcon 2023, with a deep dive into the emerging opportunities, economies, and risks associated with the rapid development of space-based technologies, resource acquisition, and shift from the public to private sector. This post captures insights from a discussion between Ryan Westerdahl, CEO Turion Space and Sita Sonty, CEO Space Tango.

“As adversaries become smarter, due diligence is crucial – with a specific focus on the adaptability of adversaries who may support start-ups backed by rival countries, posing a national threat.”

Space, Space Force, Innovation and National Security: All indications are that we are entering a new age of exploration and human expansion into space. Explore the new national security and economic realities of this new space rush in this OODAcon 2023 Closing Keynote conversation between OODA CTO Bob Gourley and the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of the US Space Force, Lisa Costa.

Space Exploration Milestones of Note in 2023: A compilation of the space exploration milestones featured here at OODA Loop in 2023.

