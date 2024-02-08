What is the Space Development Agency’s Tracking Layer?

For many company’s in the commercial space sector, “Low earth orbit (LEO) is the initial crucial step”, observed Space Tango CEO Sita Sonty in a panel at OODAcon 2023, “Our company’s business model is based on that very hypothesis.” In the same OODAcon 2023 panel, Ryan Westerdahl – CEO of Turion Space – agreed that LEO is the crucial first step, while also sharing that “Turion Space is based on the premise that the future architecture of space will be distributed across a broad vision, inspired by science fiction, of what space can and will be in the future.”

Undoubtedly, government agency-led design and structural elements of this “future architecture of space” will continue to figure prominently – like the recently announced Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements – totalling $2.5 billion – awarding “three prototype agreements to build 54 satellites to establish the Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer, which will proliferate missile warning/missile tracking (MW/MT) infrared sensors as well as fire control-quality infrared sensors for missile defense in support of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).”

Let’s take a look at these mission critical components of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA) – which is an emergent sub-structure of the larger future architecture of space.

What is the Role of Government in Space in the Future?

“What are the commercial possibilities here?”

The role of government in space in the future will be multi-faceted – including a logical focus on cybersecurity and national security – the government’s role also extends to space security, supporting national security priorities, and fostering inter-satellite security. Governments also recognize the importance of protecting satellite systems and intellectual property Additionally, government involvement is crucial in pacing space regulation. Government-driven initiatives, particularly in the cislunar space domain, will be 100% government-driven by necessity.

The challenge then is, after the government fields early capabilities and gets things off the ground (pun intended), how best to leverage the private sector to figure out commercial models? It is through this prism that we examine the SDA’s Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer and Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), crucial components of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA). What are the commercial possibilities here?

What is the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer?

“The focus on advanced tracking capabilities in LEO…to provide critical support to national defense infrastructure.”

The Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer is a crucial component of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA), a multi-layered space-based defense infrastructure designed to enhance the United States’ capability to detect, track, and engage threats, particularly advanced missile threats such as hypersonic missiles.

Key aspects of the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer include:

Advanced Missile Tracking: The primary objective of the T2 Tracking Layer is to improve the detection and tracking of advanced missile threats. This includes hypersonic glide vehicles and other difficult-to-detect missiles that traditional defense systems may struggle to track. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Constellation: The Tranche 2 Tracking Layer consists of a constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit. LEO is advantageous for such a system due to its lower latency in communication and better resolution for sensors compared to higher orbits. Wide Field-of-View (WFOV) and Medium Field-of-View (MFOV) Sensors: The satellites are equipped with advanced sensors capable of wide and medium field-of-view tracking. This enables the satellites to monitor large areas of space while also having the capability to focus on specific targets or regions of interest. Rapid Data Processing and Communication: These satellites are designed for quick data processing and are equipped with technologies that allow for near-real-time communication with other satellites and ground stations. This rapid communication is essential for the timely relay of tracking data to defense systems. Integration with the Overall NDSA: The T2 Tracking Layer is meant to work in conjunction with other layers of the NDSA, including the Transport Layer (which provides secure, high-bandwidth communications) and the Battle Management Layer (which assists in decision-making based on the data provided by the Tracking Layer). Scalability and Evolution: The SDA’s approach involves iterative development, meaning that each tranche (like T2) is designed to build upon and enhance the capabilities established by previous tranches. This allows for the integration of new technologies and improvements over time. Advanced Sensors: Equipped with sophisticated sensors, these satellites can detect and track very fast-moving and maneuverable threats, like hypersonic missiles, that are difficult to track with traditional systems. Satellite Constellation: The system operates as a constellation, meaning it consists of multiple satellites working in coordination. This ensures comprehensive coverage and minimizes blind spots. Continuous Development and Deployment: The SDA’s approach involves rapid development and deployment of technologies, with Tranches representing different phases or “blocks” of capability development.

The Tranche 2 Tracking Layer represents a significant step in the United States’ efforts to maintain space-based defense capabilities, particularly in the face of evolving missile technologies and other emerging threats. The focus on advanced tracking capabilities in LEO positions the SDA to provide critical support to national defense infrastructure.

The Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer and Low Earth Orbit (LEO)?

“The Tranche 2 Tracking Layer’s deployment in Low Earth Orbit is a strategic choice that maximizes the effectiveness of its tracking capabilities. The proximity to Earth offers significant advantages in terms of response time, imaging resolution, and overall surveillance efficacy.”

The Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer, as part of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) NDSA, is closely related to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Here’s how:

Orbital Deployment: The satellites that make up the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer are primarily deployed in Low Earth Orbit. LEO is an Earth-centered orbit with an altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) or less, or approximately one-third of the way to the Moon. Advantages of LEO for Tracking: Placing these satellites in LEO offers several benefits: Reduced Latency: LEO satellites have a shorter distance to Earth, which reduces communication latency. This is crucial for rapid detection and response to threats like hypersonic missiles.

LEO satellites have a shorter distance to Earth, which reduces communication latency. This is crucial for rapid detection and response to threats like hypersonic missiles. Improved Resolution: Satellites in LEO can achieve higher resolution imaging and sensing due to their proximity to the Earth, enhancing tracking and identification capabilities.

Satellites in LEO can achieve higher resolution imaging and sensing due to their proximity to the Earth, enhancing tracking and identification capabilities. Cost-Effective Launch and Maintenance: Launching into and maintaining satellites in LEO is generally less expensive compared to higher orbits. Constellation Configuration: The Tranche 2 Tracking Layer operates as a constellation of satellites. This means multiple satellites work in tandem to provide comprehensive and persistent coverage. LEO is ideal for such constellations due to the ease of placing multiple satellites in orbit and their ability to cover large areas of the Earth’s surface. Rapid Revisit Times: Satellites in LEO have relatively short orbital periods, allowing them to revisit areas of interest frequently. This is important for maintaining continuous tracking of fast-moving or maneuverable threats. Integration with Other Systems: The Tranche 2 Tracking Layer in LEO is designed to work in conjunction with other satellite layers in different orbits as part of the broader NDSA. This integrated approach ensures a multi-layered defense capability.

The Space Development Agency’s (SDA) National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA)

“…a significant shift in the U.S. military’s approach to space, focusing on distributed, networked systems…in a contested space environment… to ensure space stability, deter aggression, and protect U.S. and allied interests in space.”

The Space Development Agency’s (SDA) National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA) is a planned network of military satellites and ground systems intended to enhance the United States’ defense capabilities in space. This architecture is part of the broader strategy to address emerging and evolving space-based threats, particularly from near-peer competitors. The NDSA is designed to be highly resilient, adaptive, and capable of providing critical support to military operations.

Key components and objectives of the NDSA include:

Layered Architecture: The NDSA is structured in layers, each with a specific set of functions. These layers work together to provide a comprehensive range of capabilities. Key layers include: Transport Layer: Provides secure, low-latency military data and communications connectivity worldwide.

Provides secure, low-latency military data and communications connectivity worldwide. Battle Management Layer: Processes data for command and control, delivering timely information to warfighters.

Processes data for command and control, delivering timely information to warfighters. Tracking Layer: Detects and tracks advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missiles.

Detects and tracks advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missiles. Custody Layer: Helps maintain custody of time-sensitive targets.

Helps maintain custody of time-sensitive targets. Navigation Layer: Augments existing GPS systems with more resilient and accurate positioning, navigation, and timing data.

Augments existing GPS systems with more resilient and accurate positioning, navigation, and timing data. Deterrence Layer: Designed to deter hostile actions in space.

Designed to deter hostile actions in space. Support Layer: Provides ground and communication support to the above layers. Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Constellation: The architecture relies on a large number of satellites in Low Earth Orbit. This proliferation enhances resilience against attacks and failures, as the loss of a few satellites would not critically disrupt the system. Rapid Development and Deployment: The SDA adopts a rapid development approach, with the aim of deploying capabilities in two-year tranches. This approach allows the incorporation of the latest technologies and quick adaptation to emerging threats. Integrated with Other Defense Systems: The NDSA is designed to integrate with other U.S. defense systems, both in space and on the ground, to provide a unified response to threats. Cost-Effective and Scalable Solutions: By leveraging commercial technologies and standardizing designs, the SDA aims to reduce costs and enable scalability of the system. Enhanced Communication and Data Sharing: The NDSA aims to provide global, real-time communication and data-sharing capabilities to U.S. and allied forces, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making in the battlefield.

The NDSA represents a significant shift in the U.S. military’s approach to space, focusing on distributed, networked systems that can operate in a contested space environment. The goal is to ensure space stability, deter aggression, and protect U.S. and allied interests in space.

How does the SDA’s Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer relate to the NDSA? The T2 Tracking Layer is a critical component of the NDSA, providing specialized tracking capabilities that are essential for addressing modern and emerging threats in space. Its development and deployment are key to ensuring the United States maintains a robust, resilient, and advanced space defense posture. Here’s how the SDA’s Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer relates to and supports the NDSA: Specific Role within NDSA: The T2 Tracking Layer is designed to provide advanced tracking capabilities for the NDSA. Its primary function is to detect, track, and help engage advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missiles, which are challenging for traditional missile defense systems to track due to their speed and maneuverability. Part of a Layered Architecture: The NDSA is structured as a multi-layered system, with each layer serving a specific purpose. The T2 Tracking Layer is one such layer, and it works in conjunction with others, such as the Transport Layer, Battle Management Layer, Custody Layer, Navigation Layer, and Deterrence Layer. Each layer complements the others, creating a comprehensive defense network. Contribution to Space-Based Defense: The T2 Tracking Layer enhances the U.S. military’s ability to conduct space-based defense operations. By providing precise tracking data on advanced threats, it plays a critical role in national and allied defense capabilities. Use of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites: Similar to other layers in the NDSA, the T2 Tracking Layer employs satellites in Low Earth Orbit. This deployment allows for reduced communication latency, improved sensor resolution, and a proliferated architecture that enhances resilience and coverage. Rapid Development and Deployment: Reflecting the SDA’s approach, the T2 Tracking Layer is part of a rapid development and deployment strategy. This means it is designed to be iteratively updated and improved with new technologies and capabilities, aligning with the SDA’s goal of delivering new systems every two years (each referred to as a “tranche”). Integrated Functionality: The T2 Tracking Layer is intended to seamlessly integrate with other components of the NDSA. For example, it can relay tracking data to the Battle Management Layer for decision-making, or use the Transport Layer for secure and rapid communication. The Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA)? The PWSA represents a significant shift in military space capabilities, moving towards a more integrated, responsive, and resilient space architecture that directly enhances the effectiveness of warfighters across various domains of warfare. The Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) is a component of the NDSA. It is designed to enhance the capabilities of the United States military by providing advanced space-based services directly to the warfighter. Here are key aspects of the PWSA: Proliferated Satellite Constellation: The PWSA involves deploying a large number of satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The use of a proliferated (i.e., extensive and dispersed) constellation aims to provide resilient and persistent coverage, reducing the risk of service interruption due to satellite loss or enemy action. Focus on Warfighter Support: The primary objective of the PWSA is to directly support warfighter needs on the ground, at sea, and in the air. This includes providing enhanced communication, navigation, and battlefield awareness. Improved Communication Capabilities: One of the key services of the PWSA is to provide secure, high-bandwidth, low-latency communication links. This facilitates better coordination, rapid decision-making, and enhanced situational awareness for military operations. Data Integration and Management: The PWSA is expected to play a crucial role in gathering, processing, and disseminating large amounts of data in near real-time. This includes data from various sensors and other sources, essential for informed decision-making in complex operational environments. Interoperability with Other Systems: The PWSA is designed to work in conjunction with other components of the NDSA, as well as with existing military systems. This ensures that the capabilities it provides are integrated seamlessly into broader defense operations. Rapid Deployment and Scalability: In line with the SDA’s approach, the PWSA is intended to be rapidly deployable, with the capability to scale and incorporate technological advancements quickly. Resilience Against Threats: The distributed nature of the PWSA’s satellite constellation offers a significant degree of resilience against threats, such as anti-satellite weapons. This redundancy ensures that critical space-based services remain available to warfighters even in contested environments. How does the SDA’s Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer support the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA)? The T2 Tracking Layer and the PWSA work together within the NDSA to create a multi-layered, interconnected defense network in space, enhancing the United States’ ability to…support its warfighters in a variety of scenarios. The SDA’s Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer and the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) are both crucial components of the NDSA, and they support each other in several ways: Complementary Functions: While the T2 Tracking Layer primarily focuses on tracking advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missiles, the PWSA is designed to support warfighter communications and data sharing. The T2 Tracking Layer’s ability to detect and track threats enhances the overall situational awareness that can be shared across the PWSA network, contributing to more informed decision-making on the battlefield. Integrated Operations: Both T2 and PWSA are part of the integrated NDSA, meaning they are designed to operate in conjunction with each other. The T2 Layer’s tracking data can be rapidly communicated to warfighters through the PWSA network, ensuring that critical information about missile threats is quickly and efficiently disseminated to those who need it. Enhanced Situational Awareness: The T2 Tracking Layer’s advanced sensors and tracking capabilities enhance the overall effectiveness of the PWSA by providing detailed, real-time information about potential threats. This allows for a more comprehensive operational picture for warfighters, improving their ability to respond to threats and coordinate defense strategies. Shared Infrastructure and Resources: Both the T2 Tracking Layer and the PWSA benefit from shared space infrastructure, such as satellite constellations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This shared use of space assets and communication networks helps in optimizing resources and capabilities across different layers of the NDSA. Resilience and Redundancy: The proliferated nature of both the T2 Tracking Layer and the PWSA ensures resilience and redundancy. If one system faces disruption, the other can continue to operate effectively, maintaining a continuous flow of information and support for defense operations. Continuous Improvement and Evolution: As both the T2 Tracking Layer and PWSA evolve through subsequent tranches, they are likely to become increasingly integrated. This will enhance their combined capabilities to support warfighter needs in a dynamic and rapidly changing space and defense environment.

What Next? The Potential Commercial Applications of the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer

It’s important to note that the utilization of such technologies for commercial purposes would be subject to regulations and export controls, especially since they involve sensitive and advanced military-grade technology.

While the Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer is primarily designed for defense purposes – specifically for tracking advanced missile threats like hypersonic missiles – the technologies and capabilities developed for T2 could have several potential commercial applications: