In the First Known Combat Incident in Space, a Ballistic Missile is Shot Down Above the Kármán Line

An Israeli Defense destroyed a ballistic missile above the earth’s atmosphere, “a notable technological achievement, but one with potentially serious legal and geopolitical implications.”

Early last week, Israel’s Arrow 2 missile system successfully intercepted and destroyed a suborbital ballistic missile suspected of launching from Yeme…The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) shot down an Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile using its Arrow 2 anti-missile system, Haaretz reported. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 31, with Yemeni forces possibly targeting Eilat, an Israeli city on the coast of the Red Sea. The Telegraph claims the missile was intercepted and destroyed above the Kármán line, which at 62 miles (100 kilometers) above sea level is widely recognized as the boundary of space.

Ballistic missile defense systems generally engage threats within the Earth’s atmosphere. While anti-satellite tests have demonstrated higher-altitude capabilities, such as those conducted by the U.S., Russia, China, and India, these have been distinct from intercepting a missile in flight. Ballistic missile defense systems generally engage threats within the Earth’s atmosphere. While anti-satellite tests have demonstrated higher-altitude capabilities, such as those conducted by the U.S., Russia, China, and India, these have been distinct from intercepting a missile in flight.

The Israel Defense (IDF) revealed last week that its Arrow missile defense system took down an ‘aerial threat’ allegedly fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. While details are sparse, the accepted boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space is 62 miles above the surface, known as the Kármán line. Space has become the new theater of war after Israel shot down a rocket soaring ‘outside of Earth’s atmosphere”…while details are sparse, the accepted boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space is 62 miles above the surface, known as the Kármán line.

IDF said the Arrow intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea fired towards its territory after the rocket traveled nearly 1,000 miles from Yemen… Arrow, jointly built with the US, was first tested in 2013, followed by another in 2014 and again in 2019 over the state of Alaska amid concern about Iran’s continuous nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The defense system is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere, allowing it to take down Houthi’s rocket last month.

Arrow provides hypersonic capabilities and can defend a vast area, providing a comprehensive defense of strategic sites and large populated areas. It can also blast long-range threats, including those carrying weapons of mass destruction, far away from the targets. The missile system uses hit-to-kill technology to destroy incoming missiles by launching vertically and moving toward the estimated interception point. The kill vehicle is found once the hostile warhead is identified and the target is close enough. It is believed that Houthi launched a laser-guided Barkan 3 long-range missile, which avoided detection for other defense layers, forcing Israel to use its Arrow. CEO and President of the Israel Aerospace Industries, Boaz Levy, said: ‘The Arrow system […] demonstrated today that Israel possesses the most advanced technology for defense against ballistic missiles at various ranges.’

What Next?

Legal and Geopolitical Implications

Gizmodo went on to report:

he Outer Space Treaty (OST), formally known as the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, prohibits the placement of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit around Earth, on celestial bodies, or stationing them in outer space. It does not explicitly forbid conventional weapons, nor does it address the interception of missiles in space. Accordingly, the destruction of a conventional ballistic missile by the Arrow system—even if it occurs above the Kármán line—does not appear to breach the OST. McDowell agrees, saying: “As far as I know it does not really violate any treaties.”

Importantly, there’s also Article 3 of the OST to consider, which states that parties to the treaty shall act “in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations,” which, in its Article 51, provides for the right of self-defense.

The ballistic missile very likely did not come anywhere close to Earth orbit, so unlike those aforementioned anti-satellite tests, this incident probably didn’t generate any dangerous orbital debris. Indeed, “implications on space safety will primarily depend on the altitude of interception,” said Hrozensky. “The occurrence and increase of interceptions especially at higher altitudes (e.g. reached by ICBMs) would most definitely have negative and concerning effects on the safety and sustainability of the space environment,” he explained.

This incident demonstrates not just an advancement in Israel’s defensive technology—it establishes a new paradigm in strategic military considerations. Nations around the world might have to reassess their offensive and defensive capabilities in light of this development, potentially affecting international security and arms control discourse.

