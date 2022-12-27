24 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Top 10 Original Analysis Posts of 2022

#1 – Chinese Company Outs U.S. Cyber Espionage and Sends a Message by Emilio Iasiello

In late February 2022, Qi An Pangu Lab, a Chinese cybersecurity company, “declassified” technical details of a cyber espionage campaign allegedly perpetrated by an elite hacking group working under the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). Per the company’s findings, these state actors dubbed the “Equation Group” by the cybersecurity community created an advanced backdoor that was used to monitor approximately 45 countries for over a decade.

#2 – We Are In The First Open Source Intelligence War by Bob Gourley

We are witnessing the world’s first war where open-source intelligence is providing more actionable insights than classified sources. Here are views on what this shift means for governments, businesses, NGOs, and Citizens.

#3 – The CHIPS Act up for Unexpected Vote to Approve $62 Billion Semiconductor Industry Subsidy by Daniel Pereira

The U.S. Senate has fast-tracked a vote to bring to the Senate floor deliberation and final approval of the $62B in subsidies for the already Senate-approved bill known as the CHIPS Act. The separate vote today on the CHIPS act appropriations will also include a vote on the Fabs Act.

#4 – The Current AI Innovation Hype Cycle: Large Language Models, OpenAI’s GPT-3, and DeepMind’s RETRO by Daniel Pereira

For better or for worse, Large Language Models (LLMs) – used for natural language processing by commercial AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) subscription offerings – have become one of the first “big data” applied technologies to become a crossover hit in the AI marketplace. OpenAI, a San Francisco-based research and deployment company, released GPT-3 in June 2020 – and the results were instantly compelling. By 2021, the MIT Technology Review was proclaiming OpenAI’s GPT-3 a top 10 breakthrough technology and “a big step toward AI that can understand and interact with the human world.”

#5 – Top 10 Security, Technology, and Business Books of 2022 by Matt Devost

Welcome to the 2022 edition of my top 10 books of the year list. This year, I’ve decided to split the fiction books into an additional category and give you two bonus books for your consideration written by close friends of mine. With the launch of the Hack Factory this year, I’ve been very focused on business, building technologies, and investing style books. As a result, that is a major thematic for this year. Noticeably absent are books on Blockchain/Cryptocurrencies as that industry is in the middle of a Creative Destruction phase, and I continue to view cybersecurity as being stuck in a Cyber Winter.

#6 – Space Force Authorized to Commission Civilian Cyber Talent as Officers Using Constructive Service Credit by Daniel Pereira

John Smail, CISSP, a Senior Cyber Officer, United States Space Force (who previously held the position of Director, Cyberspace Operations & Deputy Director of Communications at the National Reconnaissance Office) recently announced that The Space Force has been authorized to commission civilian cyber professionals directly into the Force as officers using the Constructive Service Credit (CSC).

#7 – No, The World Is Not Destined to Live Under PRC or Russian Rule by Bob Gourley

The rise of China’s military, economic and technological power deserves serious study. There are threats that need to inform decisions by government and business leaders. These threats include the most powerful cyber espionage operation on the planet, as well as extensive human and technical intelligence operations, much of which is used to inappropriately rob open societies to the benefit of the Chinese economy. China’s intentions are clearly to continue to grow its power. Xi Jinping has stated repeatedly that the rise of China is destiny, and he expects that China’s economy will become the largest in the world in his lifetime.

#8 – Dr. Scott Shumate Profiles Russian President Vladimir Putin by Matt Devost

This OODAcast is a special edition focused on profiling Russian President Vladimir Putin with Dr. Scott Shumate, who has over 30 years of experience evaluating national leaders, terrorists, spies, and insiders. Scott shares his unique perspective on Putin informed by his extensive experience and insight. Is Putin suicidal? Is he a rational actor? Will he escalate to cyber-attacks? These questions and more are discussed with Dr. Shumate.

#9 – Is Bitcoin a National Security Risk? by Matt Devost

How might Bitcoin be framed as a national security risk? As national security technologists, here is our take on where the government is likely concerned.

#10 – The Cyber Mercenary Business is Booming by Emilio Iasiello

A recent report revealed several private sector Indian companies that have been involved in using corporate cyber espionage tactics against entities involved in litigation in an effort to influence their outcomes. What started off as a hacker-for-hire situation, quickly bloomed into an organized commercial endeavor for the hacker, who recruited and grew a small group of Indian colleagues to be hired out to private investigators employed by clients involved in lawsuits. The reporting focused on three particular companies (BellTroX, CyberRoot, and Appin), though there are several more of these cyber mercenary groups whose customers have ranged from multinationals to individuals with personal grievances they are seeking to satisfy.

