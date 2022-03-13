We Are In The First Open Source Intelligence War

37 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

A thesis I cannot prove but I believe: We are witnessing the world’s first war where open source intelligence is providing more actionable insights than classified sources.

Tiktok provided direct evidence of the nature of troop and equipment movements. Commercial imagery showed field deployment locations, field hospitals, then proof of movement to invade. Dating apps provided indications of which military units are being deployed. Twitter gave a platform for highly skilled deeply experienced open source analysts to provide insights. And cloud connected smartphones with a wide range of capabilities throughout Ukraine gave direct tactical insights into how the war was and is being prosecuted. Open source analysts are listening into and translating military communications. Cybersecurity analysts and cyber threat intelligence companies are sharing indicators of incidents faster than ever and before any tipping and queuing by government sources. Historians with great context on culture and history are more rapidly collaborating and sharing relevant insights. And much of this is supported by new tools and applications and collaborative environments for individuals and non government groups.

All of this means, I believe, that this is the world’s first war where open source intelligence is the dominate source.

Background:

Open Source Intelligence is a phrase I’ve known since I began a career in the intelligence community in 1982. By that time the intelligence community had already spent decades developing processes to leverage information produced by adversaries (even though what they say would have a propaganda slant it provided useful insights). For example, one of the most widely known feeds of open source intelligence at the time was the reporting of FBIS, the Foreign Broadcast Information Service, which monitored and translated Soviet media sources. Other open source intelligence also included great work by researchers and academics who studied everything they could on adversaries. An outstanding example from the Cold War was the body of knowledge produced by Harriet Fast Scott and William F. Scott, who were able to provide extensive insights into the internal power structure and military capabilities and intentions of the Soviet Union, all from reading open source intelligence.

Since then the world has changed dramatically. The Berlin Wall fell, the Soviet Union crumbled, and a technological revolution swept over the globe. Old media companies lost their monopoly on delivery of information. Individuals are now empowered by incredible compute power fed by an incredible array of sensors.

Who Uses Open Source Intelligence:

Nations build intelligence capabilities to steal enemy secrets and provide context that can help prepare for uncertainty in order to serve government decision-makers first, and provide some open insights to citizens secondarily.

Open Source Intelligence as a concept and profession came out of the intelligence community and in that context was always thought of as a way to inform the work of the intelligence community. Meaning from a government standpoint the concept is usually referring to information brought into classified assessments. This is still a very valid use case.

But open source intelligence also has non government consumers, including businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals. And by size this is a much bigger segment of users. The use of open source intelligence by this large segment allows for optimal decision, better informed strategies, reduced risk, and enables citizens to make more informed decisions when it comes to telling governments what they expect from them.

What Does This Mean For Governments?

Governments should evaluate their focus and spend on intelligence. The rise of open sources of information and analysis means the government should be able to focus more on the much harder problems of penetrating adversaries to steal their deepest secrets. Doing this needs smarter ways of leveraging open source intelligence than are currently in place.

What Does This Mean for Businesses?

Businesses should consider, continuously, how to improve their ability to fuel decisions with open source intelligence, including processes to acquire, assess and correlate intelligence as well as the technology to support decision making. Businesses who provide intelligence as a service should also take note of this huge shift and double efforts to continue to improve offerings. The innovation in this space will absolutely heat up.

What Does This Mean for Citizens?

As individuals we should all seek to continually develop our own ability to leverage the powerful sources of information at our disposal. This includes understanding what those sources are, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and how to spot misinformation and disinformation.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Related Reading:

Black Swans and Gray Rhinos

Now more than ever, organizations need to apply rigorous thought to business risks and opportunities. In doing so it is useful to understand the concepts embodied in the terms Black Swan and Gray Rhino. See: Potential Future Opportunities, Risks and Mitigation Strategies in the Age of Continuous Crisis

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Stratigames, Business Intelligence and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community