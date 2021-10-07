ArchiveOODA OriginalOODAcast

Digital Self Sovereignty and Avoiding the Long Night with John Robb

07 Oct 2021 Matt Devost

Our OODAcast with John Robb in June 2020 has proven to be one our most popular ever, so we were excited to host him for a second interview.

John is one of the most disruptive thinkers of our time and is capable of drilling down on critical issues like security, society, and technology with deep authority and insights.

In this OODAcast, we discuss a wide variety of issues:

  • The role that networked tribalism played in the election and the events of January 6, 2021, and what comes next.
  • The role algorithms, AI, and Machine Learning will play in creating and/or disrupting networked tribes.
  • The role emerging technologies will play in building a new data economy in which individuals establish digital self sovereignty and share in the value proposition of their data.
  • Bitcoin in El Salvador and new models for economic disruption, development, and prosperity.
  • How U.S. leaders suffered from OODA Shear in analyzing the dynamic situation in Afghanistan and the allure of framing the problem as Taliban 2.0 when we couldn’t orient ourselves to ground truth.
  • The role wargaming and red teaming can play in developing leaders that aren’t as susceptible to OODA Shear.
  • What is the Long Night? Is it inevitable, or can we work now to build resiliency against it?

Podcast Version:

 

Related Links:

OODAcast with John Robb in June 2020 where he discusses his background a variety of subjects.

The Global Guerrillas Report

John Robb on Twitter

John’s Book Brave New War

Anathem (John’s favorite book from the last year)

 

Tags:
Matt Devost

Matt Devost

Matthew G. Devost is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Matt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, risk management and cyber-security issues. Matt co-founded the cyber security consultancy FusionX from 2010-2017. Matt was President & CEO of the Terrorism Research Center/Total Intel from 1996-2009. For a full bio, please see www.devost.net

You Might Also Like

China’s Formal Bid for Global Dominance of the Semiconductor Supply Chain

October 7, 2021

Why it’s time small and midsize businesses embrace the AI revolution

October 6, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2