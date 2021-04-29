April OODA Member Monthly Meeting Generates Unique Insights Into Issues Associated With The Rise of China

OODA Network members are invited to participate in a monthly video call to discuss items of common concern to our membership. These highly collaborative sessions are always a great way for our members to meet and interact with each other while talking about items of common interest. We also use these sessions to help better focus our research and reporting on member needs.

The April monthly meeting focused on issues around recent shifts in behaviors by leaders in China, including changes in behavior to businesses and governments.

The situation in China has changed over the last year (see: C-Suite Considerations Regarding Current Geopolitical Tensions). Changes in China’s behaviors include new approaches to diplomacy, new aggressive moves by the Chinese military, new compliance requirements for companies seeking to do business with China, and increased punishment of corporations that are seen to be behaving in ways not supportive of China’s strategic objectives. Cyber threats emanating from China have also continued to evolve, with criminal groups and national level intelligence agencies all leveraging increasing capabilities to gain unauthorized access to data meant to be protected. Meanwhile, many legal, but unfair trading practices are contributing to the rapid rise of China’s economic power and shifting global markets.

This changing situation is causing corporate boards to reevaluate strategies for doing business with and in China, as well as strategies for protecting corporate resources from unauthorized access. These many changes and the need for more insight by corporate leaders was our motivation behind using the April OODA Network monthly meeting to focus on what this all means for decision-makers today. This meeting included expert analysts, enterprise technologists, C-Suite leaders experienced in doing business with and in China, and cybersecurity experts, all with an interest in exchanging ideas to seek to create a more comprehensive understanding of the situation. For governments, this understanding can help shape policies. For companies this understanding can help drive needed change to adapt. And for analysts including the team at OODA this new understanding can help shape future assessments.

This report provides deep insights into these issues based based on our years of reporting and new information developed from our monthly member meeting.

