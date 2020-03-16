Covid19 Related Geopolitical Questions To Drive Your Strategic Planning
Over the next three months the Covid19 virus will cause dramatic changes on the international scene that will impact decision-making in government and industry. The pressures put on all nations are extreme. What will be the impact of the virus on decades of globalization? Will shifts in trends of globalization cause inflation? What will be the impact of the Covid19 virus on the European Union? Will it dissolve?
The only thing we can say with certainty now is that decision-makers in government and industry will face change like they have never seen it before.
This post is designed to help decision-makers and strategists face this incredible change. It leverages over thirty years of close observations of national security topics and our direct experience with clients seeking decision support and intelligence insights on hard topics.
Topics of this special report include:
- Cyber Conflict and Cyber War
- Coalitions of Open Nations and Coalitions of Closed Nations
- Transnational Organized Crime
- Terrorism
- Weapons of Mass Destruction and Proliferation
- Regional Instability
- China Regional Ambitions and CCP Control
- US, Canada and Mexico Trading
- Counterintelligence
- International News Media
- Advanced Technology
- Space and Counterspace
- Supply Chains
- The Price of Energy and Commodities
- The Environment and Climate Change
- The Capabilities of US Intelligence Collection
Within each of these topics we provide key indicators to track in the form of questions. These questions can be used to prioritize your information collection and analysis operations as well as to help in your scenario planning (we are using them at OODALoop to shape our collection, analysis and reporting and other service to our members).
Background Assessments and Foundational Intelligence
The situation with Covid19 is a very dynamic one. We will be updating all relevant intelligence assessments produced for our members to ensure you always have access to actionable information to drive your decisions.
Find the full list of our threat assessments and research reports at our OODA Member Resources page.
Key references to review include:
