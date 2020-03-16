Covid19 Related Geopolitical Questions To Drive Your Strategic Planning

14 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Over the next three months the Covid19 virus will cause dramatic changes on the international scene that will impact decision-making in government and industry. The pressures put on all nations are extreme. What will be the impact of the virus on decades of globalization? Will shifts in trends of globalization cause inflation? What will be the impact of the Covid19 virus on the European Union? Will it dissolve?

The only thing we can say with certainty now is that decision-makers in government and industry will face change like they have never seen it before.

This post is designed to help decision-makers and strategists face this incredible change. It leverages over thirty years of close observations of national security topics and our direct experience with clients seeking decision support and intelligence insights on hard topics.

Topics of this special report include:

Cyber Conflict and Cyber War

Coalitions of Open Nations and Coalitions of Closed Nations

Transnational Organized Crime

Terrorism

Weapons of Mass Destruction and Proliferation

Regional Instability

China Regional Ambitions and CCP Control

US, Canada and Mexico Trading

Counterintelligence

International News Media

Advanced Technology

Space and Counterspace

Supply Chains

The Price of Energy and Commodities

The Environment and Climate Change

The Capabilities of US Intelligence Collection

Within each of these topics we provide key indicators to track in the form of questions. These questions can be used to prioritize your information collection and analysis operations as well as to help in your scenario planning (we are using them at OODALoop to shape our collection, analysis and reporting and other service to our members).

Editor’s Note: We’ve worked hard to open up some of our most critical COVID-19 articles to non-members, but we’ve still got analysts to pay to maintain our daily operations. We hope that you will strongly consider joining today. For most organizations it is a reimbursable business expense, but your membership contributes to dedicated analyst time to produce thoughtful content and produce our daily intelligence report. Thank you.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

Background Assessments and Foundational Intelligence

The situation with Covid19 is a very dynamic one. We will be updating all relevant intelligence assessments produced for our members to ensure you always have access to actionable information to drive your decisions.

Find the full list of our threat assessments and research reports at our OODA Member Resources page.

Key references to review include: