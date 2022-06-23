​​The decentralised nature of blockchain technology has revolutionised several industries with consistent adoption across markets. The cryptocurrency industry, now a decade old, is integral in the technology and has been a major vehicle of blockchain adoption. Bitcoin was launched in 2019, bringing the world the first “cryptocurrency”. Since then, we’ve seen the emergence of altcoins, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other branched-off cryptocurrencies. These are also referred to as “tokens”. Tokens are digital assets that are generated on a blockchain. They represent a unit of value that can be traded, used, or spent. The most common use case for tokens is to raise funds for early-stage projects. These digital assets are the transaction units used on the blockchain. Tokens can be classified into two broad categories:

Security tokens, and

Utility tokens.

The digital currency ecosystem is booming and we are seeing an influx of new cryptocurrencies daily. With so many choices, it can be difficult to determine which token is right for you.

Full story : Cryptocurrency: Security vs. utility tokens.