OpenAI shrugs off Meta’s Llama 3 ascent with new enterprise AI features

Even as Meta’s new Llama 3 has quickly rocketed up the charts of most-used and most customized large language models (LLMs), the rival company that ushered in the generative AI era, OpenAI, is shrugging off the competition by introducing new enterprise-grade features for building and programming atop its GPT-4 Turbo LLM and other models. Today, OpenAI announced an expansion of its enterprise-grade features for API customers, further enriching its Assistants API and introducing new tools aimed at enhancing security and administrative control, as well as managing costs more effectively. “When you talk to developers and businesses about meaningful work for AI models, OpenAI still has the lead,” said Olivier Godement, Head of Product, API at OpenAI in a video call interview with VentureBeat yesterday. “That said, we always welcome more competition — it’s how everyone gets better.” Among the significant security upgrades is the introduction of Private Link, a secure method to enable direct communication between Microsoft’s Azure cloud service and OpenAI, which the latter says helps minimize “exposure to the open internet,” for customer data and queries sent through the API. This addition complements the existing security stack that includes SOC 2 Type II certification, single sign-on (SSO), AES-256 data encryption at rest, TLS 1.2 encryption in transit, and role-based access controls. Furthermore, OpenAI has introduced native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to bolster access control in line with growing compliance demands. For healthcare companies that need HIPAA compliance, OpenAI continues to offer Business Associate Agreements along with a zero data retention policy for qualifying API customers.

