Robotics is an emerging trend in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. Technology companies are leveraging robotics to enhance operations related to warehouse logistics, manufacturing, and more. Earlier this year, investment bank Goldman Sachs published a report in which it forecast the addressable market for humanoid robots reaching $38 billion by 2035. The interesting part? A year prior, Goldman had initially forecast a market size of $6 billion. As breakthroughs in AI continue at a fast pace, it’s not entirely surprising to see such a dramatic increase in projections for a growing market. Let’s break down how businesses are integrating robotics into their operations and assess which opportunities may be best for investors looking for some exposure to this area of the AI realm. There are many different use cases for robotics. Some of the most common applications include robots in warehouses and fulfillment centers. However, many companies are aggressively pursuing the technology to disrupt the labor force. In the long run, some businesses believe that robotics can assist or even replace human workers in various settings. For example, humanoid robots can be trained to assist with mundane or administrative tasks such as household chores. These bots could also learn to perform more sophisticated jobs in potentially dangerous environments. Two of the earliest pioneers of robotics are e-commerce specialists Alibaba and Amazon. Both companies leverage robotics in their warehouses. Essentially, complementing human labor with robots can lead to efficiencies in fulfillment centers. Given the volume of orders that Alibaba and Amazon digest on a daily basis, warehouse automation can lead to significant financial benefits at scale.

Full report : Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Are a $38 Billion Market, According to Goldman Sachs. Here’s How the “Magnificent Seven” Are Investing in the Technology.