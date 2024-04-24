OODA Loop

Nvidia announces $700 million acquisition of Run:ai

Nvidia has officially announced its intent to acquire AI infrastructure orchestration and management platform Run:ai. The value of the deal was not revealed, but is estimated at around $700 million. Calcalist first revealed the negotiations between the companies last month. “Run:ai has been a close collaborator with NVIDIA since 2020 and we share a passion for helping our customers make the most of their infrastructure,” said Omri Geller, Run:ai co-founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to join NVIDIA and look forward to continuing our journey together.” The purchase of Run:ai is Nvidia’s biggest acquisition in Israel since purchasing Mellanox for $6.9 billion in March 2019. Since the acquisition, Nvidia’s local R&D center in Israel, which was first established in 2016, grew by about 100%, reaching 4,000 employees in the country. The Israeli R&D centers are headed by Amit Krig, SVP software and NIC Product line at Nvidia. In February 2022, Nvidia also announced the acquisition of the Tel-Aviv based startup Excelero, provider of high-performance software-defined storage. Nvidia Israel includes dozens of product teams working on next-gen technologies in different fields: Networking, BlueField-DPU, CPU design and development, Autonomous Vehicles, AI-Based Cyber-Security, Video Streaming, AI & Machine Learning Research, and more.

