Decision-Making and Deep Tech with Laura Thomas: Insights from a Former CIA Officer

In this episode of OODAcast, Bob Gourley interviews Laura Thomas, a deep tech consultant and former CIA officer. Laura discusses her journey from a small town in North Carolina to a career in the CIA, where she served as a case officer. She emphasizes the importance of critical thinking and decision-making under uncertainty, and how these skills have translated to her work in deep tech.

Laura also highlights the potential of quantum computing and fusion energy, stressing the need for innovation and strategic investment in these transformative technologies.

Laura’s refreshing comments underscore why healthy debate is absolutely critical to good organizational decisions. She says “Disagree with me, I want to hear it, and don’t hold back!”

She provides some frameworks that can help leaders seeking to assess the dynamic geopolitical world we live in today. Her advice: “Zoom out.” Look at the bigger picture. And think through multiple scenarios. She is a huge fan of scenario planning.

She expresses an opinion worth sharing with any strategic decision-maker. There are many analysts and people who call themselves “experts” who claim they know the future and even write books on what they say will come next. The caution you will hear from Laura in this podcast: Anyone who claims they know the future, she says, is likely a charlatan. Be very careful when you hear someone trying to tell you they know exactly what comes next. We could not agree more!

We talk about Deep Tech, including some of the advanced technology innovations Laura has been working with that leverage knowledge of physics in ways that can improve the lot of all of humanity (like Quantum and Fusion).

Laura publishes online at Lauraethomas.com. Her writings there include expert insights into topics like how to engage technical experts at US national labs, agencies and academia to land your next role, things to know about national security deep tech, unique insights into transitioning to the private sector, and fact based observations on espionage and sex.

Find Laura on linkedin at: Laura Thomas

Learn more about Fuse Energy

