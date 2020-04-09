The Future of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence

OODA Members are highly informed on the state of Artificial Intelligence, with most already applying some component to business operations and all benefiting from the use of AI in their personal lives via popular applications from Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and others. The fact that AI is here to stay is clear. But where is it going in the near future? This special report was produced to shed insight into this critically important megatrend.

We start with a definition of AI:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the application of thinking machines to real world problems.

This definition is unique. We like it because it focused on practitioners. Once you take a practitioner’s view you see AI is really about far more than algorithms. There are a wide range of technical and non-technical factors that must come together to deliver results.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

Additional Member Resources