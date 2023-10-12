Global Day of Jihad? Hamas Declares Friday, October 13th ‘Day Of General Mobilization’

217 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

In what is being called a “Global Day of Jihad”, a former Hamas leader has called for all Muslims worldwide “to take to the streets and the city squares in Arab and Islamic cities, as well as in cities everywhere where there are [Islamic] communities. There is a call [for demonstrations] this Friday (October 13, 2023) – the Al-Aqsa Deluge Friday.” A link to the video of the statement and details from various news outlets can be found below.

As of this writing (Thursday, 1012/23, at 9:14 p.m.), there has been no official DHS advisory released to the general public about this global threat (although it was mentioned in a White House briefing this afternoon – see below) and has been confirmed by multiple credible media outlets. In the statement (video below), former Hamas Leader Khaled Mashal went on to say:

“By Allah, when the world, America, the West, and the Zionists see that the nation has come to the support of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that convoys of mujahideen are on their way to shed their pure blood on the land of Palestine, the battlefield will change, the balance of power will change.”

“Al-Aqsa is a reference to previous Hamas claims that Israel should be held accountable “for its [previous] aggression against the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque…”

As reported by memri.org:

In an October 10, 2023 show on Al-Mahriah TV (Yemen), former Hamas Political Bureau chairman Khaled Mashal called on Muslims worldwide to join the battle in Israel on an October 10, 2023 show on Al-Mahriah TV (Yemen). He said that when the world, America, the West, and the Zionists see the convoys of the mujahideen on their way to Palestine, the battlefield will change. He called on Muslims worldwide to take to the streets and city squares on this coming Friday, which he said would be called “the Al-Aqsa Deluge Friday.”

Khaled Mashal: “We should take to the streets and the city squares in Arab and Islamic cities, as well as in cities everywhere where there are [Islamic] communities. There is a call [for demonstrations] this Friday – the Al-Aqsa Deluge Friday.

“From these city squares, send a message of rage that we stand with Palestine, Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem, and that we are part of this battle. That is the first thing.

“Secondly, Gaza is calling for your help – aid, money, whatever you have. Anyone who can make a donation – [know] that this is the moment of truth. This is Jihad with money, and it is like the jihad they wage, sacrificing their lives. Donate for Gaza, its resistance, and its heroes.

“This is the moment that the [Islamic] nation must join the battle. We should fight with them.

“First of all, I address the countries neighboring [Israel] – Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt. I appeal to all of the people, the men and women there – both on the official and popular level. Your duty is greater than that of others because you are the closest to Palestine.

“I appeal to the tribes of Jordan, the people of Jordan, my brothers and sisters in Jordan, from all directions, from everywhere: This is the moment of truth, the border is close to you. You know what your duty is. This applies to all the nations.

“By Allah, when the world, America, the West, and the Zionists see that the nation has come to the support of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that convoys of mujahideen are on their way to shed their pure blood on the land of Palestine, the battlefield will change, the balance of power will change.”

From a White House Pres Briefing earlier today:

Q: Thank you for that. On the Day of Jihad, are we doing anything to fortify, I guess, the U.S. against any potential activity against Americans with — domestically or abroad, given the calls for a Day of Jihad and your statement yesterday that now is not the time to go back and look at any intelligence gaps? Is it the time being that tomorrow is supposed to be this Day of Jihad?

MR. KIRBY: What — what I meant by yesterday was we’re focused on making sure that our — our intelligence-sharing with the Israelis is as sharp and as good as possible for the operations that they are in.

I saw some reporting that made it sound like I blew it off. That is not the case. We understand that there will — there will be a need to go back and look at what was missed, by whom, and when. Of course we’re going to do that. But we’ve got to stay focused on the task at hand right now.

And as for your second question: absolutely. We are constantly in touch with local law enforcement, state and — state and federal officials across the country to — to make sure that we are as — as vigilant as we can be to be able to identify and disrupt any threats to the American people. We’re absolutely going to stay focused on that.

Also from memri.org:

On October 10, 2023, Hamas leader abroad Khaled Mash’al published an announcement calling on the entire Islamic ummah (nation) to join the jihad battle for Al-Aqsa Mosque and to provide economic aid to the Gaza Strip. He stressed that this call was addressed first and foremost to all the Arab countries closest to Israel, with an emphasis on Jordan.

Hamas political bureau member Husam Badran also published an announcement, on October 12, calling on all those with weapons in the West Bank, and even on all its residents, to join the war against Israel and to “make the ground burn under the feet of the [Jewish] settlers.” Badran stressed that the West Bank is the main arena from which Hamas anticipates aid, before it requests it from other elements – hinting at Hizbullah and the other terror elements in the pro-Iran axis.

These statements are a continuation of Hamas’s October 10 announcement calling on the Palestinians, Israel’s Arabs, and the Arab and Islamic nation to mount a widescale uprising and to advance en masse towards the borders of Israel on Friday, October 13 (see MEMRI Special Dispatch No. 10849, Hamas Declares Friday, October 13, As General Mobilization Day For ‘Al-Aqsa Flood Operation,’ Urges West Bank, Jerusalem Palestinians To Join Massive Rallies And Confront Israeli Soldiers, October 10, 2023).

As reported by Reuters:

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday in support of the Palestinians and for the peoples of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel. “[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas’s diaspora office, said in a recorded statement sent to Reuters. Meshaal, who is based in Qatar, said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have a bigger duty to support the Palestinians.

“Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan… This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,” Meshaal said. Jordan and Lebanon are home to the largest number of Palestinian refugees. His rallying call came as Israel vowed to escalate its response to an attack by Hamas with a ground offensive, after Israeli fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in Gaza city overnight. Gaza’s health ministry said at least 950 people have been killed and 5,000 injured in the crowded coastal enclave.

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip rampaged through parts of southern Israel, in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel’s history. “To all scholars who teach jihad… to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories),” Meshaal said.

