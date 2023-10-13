The Global Technology Sector, Startups, and Cybersecurity Ecosystem Respond to the War in Israel

Israel is a major player in the global technology sector – boasting the second largest cyber startup market in the world. Here is how the conditions on the ground in Israel and Gaza is rippling into the technology startup and venture capital ecosystem globally.

From The Record: Here’s what you need to know –

“The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict could have significant impact on Israel’s cybersecurity industry, as many tech and cybersecurity professionals may be called to active military duty. Despite this, tech companies like Check Point ensure business continuity, thanks to their employees’ resilience and adaptability shaped by their military service. Prior to the conflict, Israel’s cybersecurity startup market experienced an 87% decrease in funding, sinking to $69 million this year from $514 million during the same quarter last year. The decrease is attributed to a worldwide drop in venture funding and increasing political tension. Cybersecurity companies are also dealing with increasing cyberattacks. In October, pro-Palestinian and pro-Russian hackers targeted Israeli websites 143 times. While these attacks have had a relatively minor impact so far, there is a risk they may escalate in severity over time.

The Israeli cyber startup market ranks as the world’s second-largest, attracting investment from abroad as well as support from its own government. Many Israeli tech and cyber executives were trained in Unit 8200, the renowned intelligence division of the Israel Defense Forces.

Now, as the Israeli military gets ready for a potential ground operation in Hamas-controlled Gaza, analysts are predicting a bumpy future for the country’s tech sector — partly because some of the country’s tech and cybersecurity experts may be called upon to join the fight.”

“Venture firms and startup leaders are trying to safeguard workers while managing their businesses as employees and executives join the war”

From the WSJ (subscription access required):

“Members of Israel’s technology sector are reeling from the war unfolding in their country, while trying to keep their businesses going as executives and employees join the fight.