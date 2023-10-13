Thousands Flee Gaza After Israel Orders Mass Evacuation

Panic and confusion gripped the northern Gaza Strip on Friday, where thousands of people were fleeing south after the Israeli military ordered a mass evacuation of parts of the densely crowded, impoverished and besieged coastal strip that is home to more than two million Palestinians. ​​Some Gaza residents said they feared this could end up being the start of another permanent mass displacement like the one in 1948, when more than 700,000 Palestinians either fled or were expelled from their homes in present-day Israel during the war surrounding the nation’s establishment. The Israeli military says that it is urging the more than one million residents of northern Gaza to move to the southern half of the enclave for their own safety.

