Virtual Event at 3:30 PM EST Today (Tuesday, 7/11/23): The Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer – One Year In

Margie Palmieri, DoD Deputy CDAO, will be in a fireside chat format with Jim Mitre from the RAND Corporation on the standing up of the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO) operation since it was established in February 2022 and operational by June 2022. Ther are many lessons to learn from this operational case study by the private sector – and the DoD CDAO will be play a key role in risk management of national security issues fueled by AI (deep fakes, etc.) – which will have a direct impact on business strategy in the months and years ahead.

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. PT Location: RAND’s Washington Office and Online

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO) is the senior official responsible for the acceleration of DoD’s adoption of data, analytics, and AI to generate decision advantage, from the boardroom to the battlefield. The CDAO was first established in February 2022—bringing together the authorities and resources of previously separate organizations, including the DoD Chief Data Officer (CDO), the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Defense Digital Service (DDS), and the Advancing Analytics (ADVANA) Office—and it reached full operational capability in June 2022.

To mark the CDAO’s one-year anniversary, please join the RAND National Security Research Division for a fireside chat with Margie Palmieri, Deputy CDAO, and Jim Mitre, director of RAND’s International Security and Defense Policy Program, about the status of the CDAO and where DoD is on its journey to adopt data, analytics, and AI at scale.