OODA Almanac 2023 – Useful observations for contemplating the future

OODA is pleased to release the 3rd installment of our OODA Almanac series. The Almanac is intended to provide actionable insights that will enable more informed strategic planning and improve organizational agility. The emergent themes captured here should be considered by anyone contemplating the near future in this dynamic world.

Report Overview:

This is the 3rd installment of our OODA Almanac series. The Almanac is intended to be a quirky forecasting of themes that the OODA Network think will be emergent each year.

The theme for last year was “exponential disruption”, which was carried through into our annual OODAcon event. This year’s theme is “jagged transitions” which is meant to invoke the challenges inherent in the adoption of disruptive technologies while still entrenched in low-entropy old systems and in the face of systemic global community threats and the risks of personal displacement.

We look forward to tracking these thematics over the coming year with the OODA Network.

