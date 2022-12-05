17 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

OODA and the many members of the OODA network have been tracking the dramatic developments in natural language processing for many reasons, largely centered around the potential impact on government and business operations. Personally I have a firm belief that this domain will see such dramatic positive change that all of us should be preparing ourselves for what it means.

We wrote about major waypoints on the path to improved NLP in: What Leaders Need to Know About the State of Natural Language Processing (NLP). At the beginning of 2022 we put it this way:

Major improvements in the ability of computers to understand what humans write, say and search are being fielded. These improvements are significant, and will end up changing just about every industry in the world. But at this point they are getting little notice outside a narrow segment of experts.

Now a new AI enabled capability from OpenAI called ChatGPT has made it clear that the type of improvements were we talking about in that post are even closer to reality.

The ChatGPT tool is a large language model trained on a huge sample of text taken from the Internet. The interface is via chat so users can interact with it in a conversational way. Questions or requests are typed in a chat window and in seconds a response comes. The system can respond to requests to write code, write short stories or screen plays, write advice, describe technologies, teach complex subjects, give recommendations for problem solving and many other helpful tasks.

For the questions I have been asking ChatGPT, responses come back in a way that seem to have been written by a human. When questions are asked that are out of bounds or push the ChatGPT capability the response makes it clear that this is just a large language model trained over text with many limitations.

Here are some of the things I asked ChatGPT to give you a feel for the capability:

I asked ChatGPT to write a poem about my friend Lewis Shepherd:

I have studied technology my entire life and so naturally had many questions and requests about the future of disruptive technology. I asked for ChatGPT to give me a list of seven disruptive technologies in Tweet format and then shared those tweets via twitter. See the thread here:

I told #chatGPT to write some deep and meaningful tweets about the future of tech to help us prepare for what comes next. #quantum #ArtificialIntelligence #cybersecurity #space — CTOvision (@ctovision) December 3, 2022

I have also studied leadership my entire life, so decided to ask ChatGPT what the top five qualities of a good leader are. Read this response and tell me if you could do better:

I ended up getting in an argument with ChatGPT. It ended up telling me that its sole purpose was to assist with a wide range of tasks and provide helpful and accurate information on a wide range of topics. I argued with it because clearly that is not the sole purpose, there are many purposes for ChatGPT including making OpenAI look good. Finally I was able to convince it to change its opinion on that, at least a little bit:

I preparing for a guest lecture at Georgetown, I asked ChatGPT what I should tell students regarding success in a world where ChatGPT can answer so many questions. Ask yourself, please, would your advice to these students have been any better? What would you have told them that would have been better than this? If you can’t do better, who should be the professor to these students, you or ChatGPT?:

There are also many fun ways to make points with ChatGPT. For example, I asked it to write a write a scene where Machiavelli explains to college students what they must do in order to survive and thrive in an age of advanced AI. The answer:

This gave me another idea. Could I use ChatGPT to resurrect the spirit of Colonel John Boyd? What would he tell students about surviving in the age of ubiquitous AI? Here is how ChatCPT imagined a scene like that would look:

What does all this mean? We stick by our previous recommendations regarding what executives should know and do about NLP. See: