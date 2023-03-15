OpenAI Releases GPT-4

Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI, hosted a developer demo yesterday showcasing GPT-4 and some of its capabilities/limitations.
For an overview of GPT-4, go to GPT-4 (openai.com).
