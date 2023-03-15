OODA Loop

OpenAI Releases GPT-4

Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI, hosted a developer demo yesterday showcasing GPT-4 and some of its capabilities/limitations.

For an overview of GPT-4, go to GPT-4 (openai.com).

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.