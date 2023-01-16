OODA CEO Matt Devost on The Rise of AI-Powered Weapons and the Implications of OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Featured Image Source: WNYC Studios

OODA CEO Matt Devost was interviewed by Brooke Gladstone for a segment on WNYC’s On the Media this weekend in a segment from January 13, 2023, It’s a Machine’s World.

About the segment:

The Rise of AI-Powered Weapons

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have big implications for lethal autonomous weapons, which are already in use in conflict zones around the world. Matt Devost is an international cybersecurity expert who started his career hacking into systems for the US Department of Defense back in the 1990s. In this interview with Brooke, Devost explains the many ways that AI will be changing weapons in the near future, especially for micro decision-making. He also talks about how the “wow” moment surrounding ChatGPT could extend to the use of AI for weapons, and the ethical risks that come into question when machines, rather than humans, make decisions.

Listen to the segment here:

About the complete show – It’s a Machine’s World:

Schools across the country are considering whether to ban the new AI chatbot, ChatGPT. On this week’s On the Media, a look at the ever-present hype around AI and claims that machines can think. Plus, the potential implications of handing over decision-making to computers.

1. Tina Tallon [@ttallon], assistant professor of A.I. and the Arts at the University of Florida, on the love-hate relationship with AI technology over the past 70 years, and Nitasha Tiku [@nitashatiku], tech culture reporter for The Washington Post, on the history of the tech itself. Listen.

2. Geoffrey Hinton [@geoffreyhinton], a cognitive psychologist and computer scientist, on holograms, memories, and the origins of neural networks. Listen.

3. Matt Devost [@MattDevost], international cybersecurity expert and CEO and co-founder of the global strategic advisory firm OODA LLC on the rise of AI-powered weapons and what it means for the future of warfare. Listen.

Music:

Original music by Tina Tallon

Horizon 12.2 by Thomas Newman

Bubble Wrap by Thomas Newman

Seventy-two Degrees and Sunny by Thomas Newman

Eye Surgery by Thomas Newman

Final Retribution by John Zorn

Lachrymose Fairy by Thomas Newman