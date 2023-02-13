About the OODA Loop [X]+AI Series

As a way of framing the headline-grabbing impact of ChatGPT moving forward, OODA Loop is taking a unique tack toward tracking and generating insights about the future of commercial AI and the societal impacts of the rapid adoption of AI-based platforms.

Our [X] + AI Series of posts will be based on these recent insights:

The source of the X+AI framework: Amanda Stent, the new director of the Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence at Colby College, provided the "innovation in X+AI applications" framework in her recent keynote address at the recent The State of AI in Maine event, celebrating the anniversary of the launch in Maine of the Northeastern University's Roux Institute and the release of a report by the Roux Institute and the Institute for Experiential AI (EAI). Dr. Stent discussed "the current state of AI in the US with the state of AI in Maine. Drawing from life-long achievements in natural language processing, Stent, [touched] on AI applications highlighted in the report and the values and characteristics that distinguish Maine and will continue to make its approaches to AI unique.

Revisiting globalization and the need to throw a broad research net to capture regional AI-based insights: Stent's keynote remarks at the State of AI in Maine event dovetailed with OODA Loop and OODA Network internal research discussions about the future of globalization and the emergence of regional tech clusters as a catalyst for the creation of new distributed innovation networks, regional tech training, and an innovative educational ecosystem with a focus on teaching critical thinking and civics. (i.e. national cognitive infrastructure protection).

OODA CEO Matt Devost's recent OODAcast conversation with Michael Gibson: Michael Gibson Wants to Light the Paper Belt on Fire.

So we will be solving for Exponential AI Innovation, with the research equation:

[X] + AI = Actionable AI Innovation Insights, where [X] equals [any applied field, applied technology, commercial platform, regional reports, industry, community, tech subsector, educational innovation, military innovation, new marketplace, data analytics technique, ethics, risk frameworks issues, governance, etc.]

Be on the lookout for the first post in the series, [Object Identification in Space and Space Force Software Development] + AI.

