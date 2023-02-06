OODA Loop: On Exponential Disruption

Exponential Disruption, Exponential Innovation and Exponential Technologies

As a prelude to the launch of the OODA Loop Exponential Innovation Series (a boots-on-the-ground, in-the-trenches research effort – with a focus on emerging technologies, deep-tech, tough-tech, and advanced technologies), the following is a compilation of insights and resources related to our research on Exponential Disruption to-date.

For more on this theme, search Exponentials, Exponential Organizations, and/or Exponential Disruption.

About the OODA Loop Exponential Innovation Series

Based on the strength of the insights garnered over the course of 2022 from the research theme Exponential Disruption (which culminated in the panels and OODA community conversations at OODAcon 2022) our new OODA Loop Series, Exponential Innovation, will pivot and “drill down” on the technical, organizational and market-driven structures driving these disruptions. The OODA Loop Exponential Innovation Series is a boots-on-the-ground, in-the-trenches research effort – with a focus on emerging technologies, deep-tech, tough-tech, and advanced technologies for two reasons:

Exponential technologies (artificial intelligence, quantum science, biotechnology) are consistently included in all of these classifications or monikers (emerging, deep, etc. ) used to describe a portfolio of technologies poised to ignite one of, if not the, most transformative periods in human history; and

NatSec Investments, American Competitiveness, and Exponential Innovation: We are already seeing significant interest in the articulation of exponential innovation best practices in the "community of practice" (government agencies, military branches, VCs, startups, etc.) focused on a new wave of investment in national security and American competitiveness.

