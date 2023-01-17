Introducing the CSET Emerging Technology Observatory with OODA Network Member Dr. Melissa Flagg (Seminar Now Available On Demand)

OODA Network Member and Senior Advisor at the Georgetown University Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) will be leading off the January 2023 OODA Network Member meeting at the end of this week.

In preparation for the call, and in case you missed it last month, the CSET Seminar that featured Dr. Flagg is now available on demand. For details on the seminar, go to our initial post on the event – Introducing the CSET Emerging Technology Observatory: CSET Seminar.

Recording and Discussion

A recording of the full event is now available below. The CSET will share a written transcript of the seminar once it is available.

CSET’s newly launched Emerging Technology Observatory offers data and insight on critical emerging technology issues. Building on CSET’s deep data and analytic capabilities, ETO transforms emerging tech information from diverse sources into accessible tools and resources – helping you analyze, communicate, and act with data-driven confidence.

In this event, ETO Analytic Lead Zachary Arnold introduced ETO’s three inaugural tools—the semiconductor-focused Supply Chain Explorer, the Country Activity Tracker for national-level AI indicators, and the Map of Science, our exploration engine for global research in science and technology. Zach joined CSET Senior Advisor Melissa Flagg and CSET consultant John VerWey to discuss the insights that can be drawn from ETO’s unique resources.