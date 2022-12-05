Introducing the CSET Emerging Technology Observatory: CSET Seminar Today, Monday, December 5th @4 pm EST

The next online session of the CSET Security and Emerging Technology Seminar Series will be held on Monday, December 5th at 4 PM EST. OODA Network Member Dr. Melissa Flagg will be participating in the virtual event:

Dr. Melissa Flagg is a Senior Advisor at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) at Georgetown University, where she previously was employed as a Senior Fellow. Melissa works and has worked in a variety of consultancy, senior fellow, and board member roles. Previously she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research, responsible for policy and oversight of Defense Department science and technology programs including basic research through advanced technology development and the DoD laboratory enterprise. She has worked at the State Department, the Office of Naval Research, the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and the Army Research Laboratory. She holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and a B.S. in Pharmacy.

CSET holds this series to bring together leaders from the government and the private sector for discussions of how artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and other emerging technologies alter the national and international security landscape.

CSET Security and Emerging Technology Seminar Series

Introducing the Emerging Technology Observatory – CSET’s data platform for critical tech insights

Featuring:

Zachary Arnold

Analytic Lead

Center for Security and Emerging Technology

Dr. Melissa Flagg

Senior Advisor

Center for Security and Emerging Technology

John VerWey

East Asia National Security Advisor

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Monday, December 5

4:00 p.m. ET

This event will have live closed captioning. For all other accommodation requests, please email cset@georgetown.edu by December 1. A good-faith effort will be made to fulfill requests after December 1.

A recording of the session will be made available on CSET’s website by December 6. Please RSVP to receive a follow-up note with links.

Feel free to send any questions about the event to cset@georgetown.edu.

About the Seminar: The CSET Emerging Technology Observatory

CSET’s newly launched Emerging Technology Observatory offers data and insight on critical emerging technology issues. Building on CSET’s deep data and analytic capabilities, ETO transforms emerging tech information from diverse sources into accessible tools and resources – helping you analyze, communicate, and act with data-driven confidence.

Join the CSET virtually on December 5 as ETO Analytic Lead Zachary Arnold introduces ETO’s three inaugural tools—the semiconductor-focused Supply Chain Explorer, the Country Activity Tracker for national-level AI indicators, and the Map of Science, our exploration engine for global research in science and technology. Zach will be joined by CSET Senior Advisor Melissa Flagg and CSET consultant John VerWey to discuss the insights that can be drawn from ETO’s unique resources.

Zachary Arnold is the Analytic Lead for CSET’s Emerging Technology Observatory initiative. He previously served as a CSET Research Fellow, publishing widely cited analyses on issues including AI safety, global technology investment flows, and trends in high-skilled immigration. His writing has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, MIT Technology Review, Foreign Affairs, and leading law reviews. Before joining CSET, Zach was an associate at Latham & Watkins, a judicial clerk on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and a researcher and producer of documentary films. He received a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was an editor of the Yale Law Journal, and an A.B. (summa cum laude) in Social Studies from Harvard University.

John VerWey is an East Asia National Security Advisor at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). In this role, he uses his background in strategic trade controls and U.S.-China technology assessments to support U.S. government export control, supply chain security, and nonproliferation missions. He also serves as a consultant to Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET). Before joining PNNL he worked for the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. International Trade Commission, and the U.S. Department of Commerce. He holds a graduate degree in international political economy from the London School of Economics and undergraduate degrees in Asian studies and history from Gonzaga University.

