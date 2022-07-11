The OODA C-Suite Report: Operational Intelligence for Decision-Makers

300 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

What is the value of an informed decision? At OODA Loop, we seek to surface decision intelligence that provides meaningful perspective for leaders and analysts looking to make the most informed decisions possible. This list below represent developments that fit the category of operating in a VUCA world, identifying and responding to Gray Rhino risks, or opportunities from advancements in emerging technology domains. These are issues we think our members should be tracking and map to collection requirements for our team to keep you as informed as possible.

We categorize and summarize these big trends into Geopolitical Issues, Technology Trends, Cyber Risk Issues, and Recommendations for Action.

Topics covered in this edition include:

Overall assessment: Global economy slowing faster than most anticipated

What great power competition means for your business

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and impact in Europe and Globally

Bleak economic prospects for China and impact on business environment

Networked Extremism and the Convergence of Crime, Insurgency, Corruption

Food Security as an increasing driver of geopolitics

The Demographic Time Bomb

New risks and opportunities in the age of converged technologies

Automation, new sensors and new communications

Uncertainties in computer chip supply chains

The need to optimize small data, reduce cost of training ML, and improve NLP

The coming metaverse and its potential to disrupt the Internet

Unstoppable Bitcoin

Cyber and Geopolitical Risks

The Rise of Ransomware

What businesses should do about continuous cyber risks

Using scenario planning to reduce risk, seek opportunities and inform business strategies

Updating your strategy for the US drought and food security

Reshoring and Friendshoring Accelerating

