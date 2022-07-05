AI/ML-enabled Systems for Strategy and Judgment and the Future of Human-Computer-Data Interaction Design

For obvious reasons, it is this section of the recent academic paper “Prediction and Judgment: Why Artificial Intelligence Increases the Importance of Humans in War” that was of keen interest to us here at OODA Loop:

“From an economic perspective, modern AI is best understood as a better, faster, and cheaper form of statistical prediction. The overall effect on decision-making, however, is indeterminate. This implies that organizations, military and otherwise, will be able to perform more predictions in the future than they do today, but not necessarily that their performance will improve in all cases.

The Decision-making Process: Economic decision theory emerged alongside the intellectual tradition of cybernetics. (27) As Herbert Simon observed over sixty years ago, “A real-life decision involves some goals or values, some facts about the environment, and some inferences are drawn from the values and facts. ” (28) We describe these elements as judgment, data, and prediction. Together they produce actions that shape economic or political outcomes. Feedback from actions produces more data, which can be used for more predictions and decisions or to reinterpret judgment. The so-called OODA loop in military doctrine captures the same ideas. (29) Decision cycles govern all kinds of decision tasks, from the trivial (picking up a pencil) to the profound (mobilizing for war). The abstract decision model [OODA Loop] is agnostic about implementation, which means that the logic of decision might be implemented with organic, organizational, or technological components.” (1)

This website (oodaloop.com), for example, is an implementation that uses organic, organizational, and technological components to generate foresight strategy, risk awareness, decision intelligence, signal tracking, sensemaking and to build a community to inform the “logic of decisions”around complex global, security, technological, and societal uncertainties. The website and the OODA Loop community can then be used to inform a personal and/or organizational OODA Loop (and, as a result, tactical and strategic decision-making processes).

The aforementioned “Prediction and Judgment” paper was written by Avi Goldfarb (the Rotman Chair in Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare and Professor of Marketing at the University of Toronto and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research) and Jon R. Lindsay (Associate Professor at the School of Cybersecurity and Privacy and the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology).

While there are many insights in the paper for business leaders about how best to think about different types of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) implementations and the risk implicit in AI-enabled systems for strategy, decision-making, and judgment, the paper did spark a debate here at OODA Loop regarding what some saw as the author’s assumption about how the military thinks internally about human capital and how military command and control frameworks will inform the future of AI-enabled strategy.

To continue reading please consider joining as either a subscriber or full member to support our continued research and analysis. For more on benefits of membership see below.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Related Reading:

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Stratigames, Business Intelligence and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community