John Spencer on Connected Soldiers and the Future of Conflict
John Spencer is a writer, thinker, speaker scholar who currently serves as the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the US Military Academy. He brings the experience of a veteran who has led in combat to his work, and in his latest book, Connected Soldiers, also provides insights from his time as a stay at home parent as his wife deployed. His analysis of connectivity and ints impact from multiple angles makes his book a very well rounded examination of how the Internet age is transforming how nations go to war.
In this OODAcast we discuss the book as well as John’s career and insights he has for leaders, including leaders in business. We examine:
- The US Army Rangers, their mission and spirit and ability to focus
- How lessons in leadership from John’s early career informed his leadership in combat
- Boredom in war and how soldiers fill down time and how connectivity and new technology is used in down time
- Ways connectivity and gaming impacted soldiers under John’s command in combat
- What it was like for John to be a stay at home dad when his wife deployed and how connectivity impacted that experience
- Unit cohesion and unit motivation and lessons relevant beyond the military
- Lessons from history being repeated in the Ukraine situation.
- John Boyd and the OODA Loop as an example of studying our own way of thinking and seeking to learn better and optimize decision making
Podcast Version:
