The Man Who Protects Our Secrets: Bob Bigman on Mitigating Enterprise Risks

Bob Bigman spent a career in the intelligence community. He was the CISO of the CIA where he was tasked with leading efforts to protect the nation’s most sensitive secrets. He remains a practitioner. Since 2012 he has provided direct consulting services to CISOs, CIOs, CTOs and CEOs seeking to reduce risk and improve security programs. Through it all he has built a reputation for rapidly assessing the state of enterprise security programs and then working to build action plans to drive continuous improvement.

This OODAcast examines aspects of Bigman’s approach to security that can inform you own approach. We also solicit his views on compliance and security checklists, metrics, and the state of the IT industry (he does not hold back on any of those!).

Some other topics we covered include:

– His journey from history major to cybersecurity practitoner

– His views on why some organizations are better mitigating risks that others

– The importance of senior leadership in mitigating cyber risks

– The role of the red team in cybersecurity

– Advice for businesses that cannot afford a CISO

– The state of cybersecurity in local and state governments

– Why there are 1000’s of cybersecurity technologies on the market today and what that says about the state of the IT industry

– The virtues of the MITRE ATT&CK approach

– Views on the future of cybersecurity

Podcast Version:

