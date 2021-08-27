Randall Fort on The Future of the Metaverse And Its Cybersecurity and Intelligence Implications

Randall Fort is a seasoned security, intelligence and technology leader known for his grasp of enterprise mission needs and his ability to track the rapid advancing capabilities of technology to meet those needs. His background includes time as the director of global security for Goldman Sachs. He also led one of the most highly regarded teams of analysts in the world, the Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research. Randy later worked at Raytheon and is now now the COO of QWERX. He has also been a long standing member of the AFCEA Intelligence Committee.

Topics we discussed included:

The nature of changes in both the physical and cybersecurity world that began in the mid 1990’s and continue to this day

The Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research, with a focus on the organizational dynamics that have kept this small group performing at a masterful level

Views on the cyber threat and concepts for mitigating key elements of the threat

An examination of the megatrends of technology and where the convergence of multiple tech trends may be taking us

Things the US intelligence community should be considering when it comes to future mission sets and the technologies required to prosecute them.

The nature of the metaverse, from its beginnings in scifi to its state today to the very near future and beyond

Podcast Version:

Related Resources:

Related Reading:

