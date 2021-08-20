Amr Awadallah On The Biggest Challenges And Opportunities in Enterprise IT Today

Amr Awadallah is widely known as a founder of Cloudera. Prior to that he was working on extreme scale data solutions for Yahoo. Most recently he was VP for Developer Relations at Google Cloud. Amr has a BS in EE from Cairo University, an MS in Computer Engineering from Cairo University, and a PhD EE from Stanford University. His experiences in tech and company leadership put him in the perfect position to help bring actionable insights to decision-makers today.

Topics we discussed include:

Lessons from his foundational story which can inform how to inspire the youth of today to continue pursuing their dreams and reaching for deeper understanding of the world and how it works.

The world before scalable data systems and the problems with old approaches to data

The breakthroughs that came with the approaches detailed in Google papers on their file system and an approach called Map Reduce.

What Hadoop is

The Cloudera approach of making Hadoop and related capabilities safe for enterprise use

The leadership approach at Cloudera

Advice for founders today

The biggest challenges and opportunities in enterprise IT today

Views on the future of cybersecurity

A discussion on the metaverse and what comes next

Podcast Version: