Jessica Gulick: An accomplished cybersecurity practitioner turned CEO on future focused leadership

Jessica Gulick is widely known for her leadership of the successful growth strategy and marketing firm Katzcy. She is also the Commissioner of the US Cyber Games, a multi-phased cybersecurity program recruiting a US Cyber Team for international competition. She is also the founder of PlayCyber, a new business line promoting cyber games and tournaments. Jessica is also the president of the board at the Woman’s Society of Cyberjutsu and a driving force behind their Wicked6 cyber games.

In this OODAcast we discuss Jessica’s background as a cybersecurity practitioner (she is a 20-year veteran in the cybersecurity industry with proven experience in starting businesses, leading cross-functional cyber teams, co-authoring NIST Special Publications, capturing commercial and government business and running epic cybersecurity games and tournaments). We exam her passion for cybersecurity as an esport where players, fans, and companies can collaborate. We also discuss her leadership style and how that translates to her focus on helping the community as a strong advocate for diversity in the workforce.

While examining Jessica’s successes and lessons learned she revealed early lessons from mentors that shaped her approach to cybersecurity and continuous learning. We also learned how pursuit of the designation known as PMP ended up shaping her personal mental models and contributed to her ability to get things done. Jessica also discusses a lesson she learned from her son that will resonate with anyone seeking insights into success in the field of business.

US Cyber Games: A multi-phased cybersecurity program featuring a US team and international competition.

Katcy: A woman-owned growth strategy and marketing firm.

PlayCyber: A new business line promoting cyber games and tournaments.

