Gaurav Banga On Mitigating Cyber Threats Through Deep Insight Into Things That Matter Most

Gaurav Banga is the Founder and CEO of Balbix, and serves on the boards of several companies. Before Balbix, Gaurav was the Co-founder & CEO of Bromium and led the company from inception for over 5 years. Earlier in his career, he served in various executive roles at Phoenix Technologies and Intellisync Corporation, and was Co-founder and CEO of PDAapps, acquired by Intellisync in 2005. Dr. Banga started his industry career at NetApp. Gaurav has a PhD in CS from Rice University, and a B.Tech. in CS from IIT Delhi. He is a prolific inventor with over 70 patents.

In this OODAcast we talk to Gaurav about things his clients tell him are their most important priorities and gain insights modern technologists and business leaders can use to mitigate the growing cyber threats to businesses. We also examine Gaurav’s views on the importance of mentors and get specific advice on how to find and leverage the right talent in a startup environment.

As CEO of Balbix, Gaurav leads a team focused on providing organizations with comprehensive real-time views into breach risk. This is a daunting challenge but by applying an extensive array of well engineered AI and ML algorithms and well thought out architectures and visualizations (integrated into the workflow of decision-makers at all levels), they have met the challenge in new and very virtuous ways. For more on Balbix see: Balbix

Podcast Version:





