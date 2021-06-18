ArchiveOODA OriginalOODAcast

Kim Zetter on Understanding the Realities of Cyberthreats and How Code Has a Story to Tell

18 Jun 2021 Matt Devost

This week’s OODAcast is with Kim Zetter, an incredibly well respected journalist who has been covering cybersecurity related issues for two decades.  Matt Devost talks with Kim about a wide variety of cyber-related issues including a deep dive into Stuxnet and the implications for today’s security environment. Kim also shares details as to how she got into the field and how she developed relationships with the hacker community via her longstanding attendance at Def Con.

Kim is an award-winning investigative journalist and author who has covered cybersecurity and national security for more than a decade, most recently as a staff writer for WIRED. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times Magazine, Politico, Washington Post and others.

She has broken numerous stories about NSA surveillance, WikiLeaks, and the hacker underground, including an award-winning series about security problems with electronic voting machines.

She has four times been voted one of the top ten security journalists in the U.S. by her journalism peers. She’s considered one of the world’s experts on Stuxnet, a virus/worm used to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program, and wrote an acclaimed book on the topic – Countdown to Zero Day: Stuxnet and the Launch of the World’s First Digital Weapon.

Additional Resources:

Countdown to Zero Day book

Kim’s Zero Day Substack

Def Con hacker conference

Private Sector Implications of Operation Olympic Games

 

