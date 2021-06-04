Junaid Islam on Zero Trust Architecture

In this OODAcast we provide insights into Zero Trust architectures from an experienced practitioner, Junaid Islam.

Junaid is a senior partner at OODA. He has over 30 years of experience in secure communications and the design and operations of highly functional enterprise architectures. He founded Bivio Networks, maker of the first gigabyte speed general purpose networking device in history, and Vidder, a pioneer in the concept of Software Defined Networking. Vidder was acquired by Verizon to provide Zero Trust capability for their 5G network. Junaid has supported many US national security missions from Operation Desert Shield to investigating state-sponsored cyberattacks. He has also led the development of many network protocols including Multi-Level Precedence and Preemption (MLPP), MPLS priority queuing, Mobile IPv6 for Network Centric Warfare and Software Defined Perimeter for Zero Trust. Recently Junaid developed the first interference-aware routing algorithm for NASA’s upcoming Lunar mission. He writes frequently on national security topics for OODAloop.com.

We discuss Junaid’s approaches to zero trust networking. His approach is to always start with the needs of the business. From there he works with organizations to ensure a comprehensive assessment of the existing architecture is done, since every organization already has some elements of a zero trust approach in play. Junaid highlights that one of the biggest mistakes he sees organizations make is skipping this gap analysis and moving right to purchase of products or services. This frequently ends up being a negative to the project.

Today’s global businesses operate with many partners, providers and suppliers and zero trust designs must be established with this unique mix in mind to optimize the use of technology in support of core business needs.

Junaid provides insights into many of the products he encounters in zero trust architecture work.

