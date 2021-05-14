OODAcast: Jeremy King on the greatest leaders he has ever seen (and how we can all keep learning leadership)

Jeremy King is a trusted advisor to corporate boards and some of the nation’s most elite business leaders. He is also a serial connector helping move business information on opportunities at the intersection of talent, capital, entrepreneurs and business development. Jeremy is an entrepreneur himself, creating successful executive search firms and also a game-changing non-profit we will talk a bit about later called MissionLink.

Today Jeremy is the founder and President of Benchmark Executive Search. For more than 20 years, Jeremy has played a strategic role in building the leadership organizations for more than 400 growth companies, including noteworthy publicly-traded success stories. Jeremy has helped transition and guide hundreds of top federal executives and flag-officers into private sector, consulting, and board roles.

In this OODAcast we discuss:

A succinct articulation of the difference in leadership and management

Jeremy’s view on what makes a great leader

How Jeremy sets about to find a leader for placement in high caliber organizations

Ways we can all become better leaders

Reasons to study leadership in history, including some of Jeremy’s favorite historical leaders

Cybersecurity and leadership, including what high performing companies are asking Jeremy to help them with in this domain

The growing need for board members with cybersecurity leadership skills

The non-profit MissionLink organization Jeremy co-founded

The best books on Leadership

An exemplar of one of the great leaders

Podcast Version:

