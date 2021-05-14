ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast: Jeremy King on the greatest leaders he has ever seen (and how we can all keep learning leadership)

14 May 2021 Bob Gourley

Jeremy King is a trusted advisor to corporate boards and some of the nation’s most elite business leaders. He is also a serial connector helping move business information on opportunities at the intersection of talent, capital, entrepreneurs and business development. Jeremy is an entrepreneur himself, creating successful executive search firms and also a game-changing non-profit we will talk a bit about later called MissionLink.

Today Jeremy is the founder and President of Benchmark Executive Search. For more than 20 years, Jeremy has played a strategic role in building the leadership organizations for more than 400 growth companies, including noteworthy publicly-traded success stories. Jeremy has helped transition and guide hundreds of top federal executives and flag-officers into private sector, consulting, and board roles.

In this OODAcast we discuss:

  • A succinct articulation of the difference in leadership and management
  • Jeremy’s view on what makes a great leader
  • How Jeremy sets about to find a leader for placement in high caliber organizations
  • Ways we can all become better leaders
  • Reasons to study leadership in history, including some of Jeremy’s favorite historical leaders
  • Cybersecurity and leadership, including what high performing companies are asking Jeremy to help them with in this domain
  • The growing need for board members with cybersecurity leadership skills
  • The non-profit MissionLink organization Jeremy co-founded
  • The best books on Leadership
  • An exemplar of one of the great leaders

Podcast Version:

 

Bob Gourley

