OODAcast: Paul Kurtz, Iconic Cybersecurity Leader and Founder of TruSTAR

Paul Kurtz is an internationally recognized expert on cybersecurity and the Co-Founder and Chairman of TruSTAR.

Paul began working on cybersecurity at the White House in the late 1990s. He served in senior positions relating to critical infrastructure and counterterrorism on the White House’s National Security and Homeland Security Councils under Presidents Clinton and Bush.

After leaving government, Paul has held numerous private sector cybersecurity positions including founding the Cyber Security Industry Alliance (Acquired by Tech America), Executive Director of SAFECode, Managing Partner of Good Harbor Consulting in Abu Dhabi, and CISO of CyberPoint International.

Paul’s work in intelligence analysis, counterterrorism, and critical infrastructure protection has influenced his approach to cybersecurity.

Paul believes in intelligence-centric security integration and automation. Today he spends his time consulting security leaders about how to manage their intelligence across tools. Paul believes in using machine learning to help detect, triage, investigate, and respond to events with confidence.

In this OODAcast we dive into Paul’s views on the cybersecurity landscape today and learn more about his approach to decision-making. We discuss a new concept he has been shepherding in the community regarding how cyber intelligence can be optimized for the benefit of any organization. We also extract lessons relevant for any leader who wants to make better, more accurate and actionable decisions in competitive environments.

Podcast Version:

Additional Resources: