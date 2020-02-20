ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Network Interview: Paul Kurtz

20 Feb 2020 Chris Ward

While at the White House, Paul witnessed first hand the tragic consequences of poor intelligence sharing: the attacks on September 11th.  He’s convinced that this is MUCH harder in the Cyber arena.  He created TruSTAR to help enterprises attain a comprehensive view of what’s going on.  Read about how he built up to these solutions in this OODA Network Expert interview.

Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

