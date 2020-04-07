ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast – A Conversation with David Bray of the Atlantic Council Geotech Center (Part Two)

07 Apr 2020 Bob Gourley

OODA CTO Bob Gourley was joined by Dr. David Bray of the Atlantic Council’s Geotech Center for a wide ranging discussion on risks and opportunities in the current business environment. Decision-makers and analysts seeking insights into the future of work, the future of data, the future of trust and health will find Dr. Bray’s experiences, insights and his own continuous learning from a strong network of global thought leaders to be both informative and actionable.

This second of two parts covers:

  • Questions businesses should be asking about today’s global risk environment and approach to knowing the right information to drive decisions
  • Trends towards the rise of nationalism
  • What pressures are now on NATO because of this crisis? Is Covid-19 an Article 5 event?
  • Will the pressures on the EU lead to fundamental changes in the Union? Could members peel off? Will the EU dissolve?
  • What globalization got right and wrong
  • The impact of the current situation on intelligence and counterintelligence and national security missions
  • Disinformation and misinformation
  • Supply chains and dependencies on others

The first segment of this discussion examined businesses and how they can survive and thrive in and after the current crisis.

Podcast Version:

Related Resources:

