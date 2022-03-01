Technology

Bitcoin jumps back above $40,000 as Russians switch to crypto

01 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Cryptocurrency prices are climbing after Russia’s ruble sank to another record low and Moscow was hit with new sanctions. As of 5:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday, bitcoin had jumped 13% over the last 24 hours to $43,163, according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinDesk. Other cryptocurrencies moved higher, too. Ethereum climbed 10% Tuesday to reach $2,878. Dogecoin rose nearly 6% to about 13 cents apiece. Virtual currencies are traditionally seen as a risky bet, but as conventional assets experience curbs or greater volatility because of geopolitical tensions, some analysts believe they will gain more traction. According to Arcane Research, an Oslo-based cryptocurrency research firm, the trading volume between ruble and cryptocurrencies has spiked in recent days on Binance, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

