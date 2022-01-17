Bitcoin’s Dominance of Crypto Payments Is Starting to Erode

Consumers and businesses are increasingly starting to use digital tokens other than Bitcoin for purchases, according to BitPay Inc., one of the biggest crypto payments processors in the world. Last year, Bitcoin’s use at merchants that use BitPay dropped to about 65% of processed payments, down from 92% in 2020, the company told Bloomberg. Ether purchases accounted for 15% of the total, stablecoins were 13% and new coins added to BitPay in 2021 — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Litecoin — accounted for 3%. The alternative coins’ use surged partly as more businesses have begun using stablecoins for cross-border payments. Consumers also tend to move to stablecoins — whose value is supposed to stay steady — when crypto prices drop, and they’ve been falling since early November.

