Technology

Facing The Chasm: The Future Of Bitcoin And The Metaverse

07 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

We tend to think of the world as the past, present and future, and as these distinguished moments in time. However, we intuitively know that this is not the case. Instead, we are always in a state of flux, this slow progressive evolution in order to suit humanity’s growing needs, knowledge and demands. However, with change comes adjustment, and what we are facing right now is an adjustment to the digital realm, the world of Bitcoin and our digital identity: a crossing of the chasm, a state of change away from the physical realm of traditional finance, legacy structures and the world as we know it.

Read more : Facing The Chasm: The Future Of Bitcoin And The Metaverse.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

DappRadar Exclusive Report: The Metaverse May be an Old Idea But It’s Just Getting Started

December 7, 2021

Crypto has had a rough few days. The biggest test is still to come, Morgan Stanley strategists say.

December 6, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2