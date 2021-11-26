Technology

The Rise Of NFTs And dApps That Are Building A Home Away From Ethereum

26 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The birth of Ethereum introduced the concept of smart contracts to the cryptocurrency world for the first time and with it, decentralized applications (dApps), the applications that operate automatically without the top-down oversight by any one company or individual. But what dApps brought to the table in terms of innovation was initially balanced by a plethora of speculative use cases which could be described as opportunistically hopeful at best and cynical at worst. Readers may remember the explosion of ICOs in 2017 which came bearing promises of dApps aimed at a range of disparate industries, few of which ever came to fruition.

Read more : The Rise Of NFTs And dApps That Are Building A Home Away From Ethereum.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Multichain Vs Ethereum — The battle is on

November 26, 2021

Plot of digital land in the metaverse sells for record $2.43 million

November 26, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2