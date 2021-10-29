Ethereum: the transformation that could see it overtake bitcoin

The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency, ether, has been touching all-time highs in price ahead of a major upgrade of its underlying platform, Ethereum. Ether is currently worth in aggregate just shy of US$500 billion (£363 billion). That’s still slightly less than half that of the biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin. But could this upgrade, a vital step towards a much greener and faster version of the current system, put Ethereum on the path to becoming the dominant platform on the internet and make ether number one?

