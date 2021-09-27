Technology

Staking on Ethereum 2.0, explained

27 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Read Sarah Jansen explain in layman terms what Ethereum 2.0 is and why it is needed on Coin Telegraph :

Crypto developers have adopted the Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 blockchain for its decentralized applications with offerings, including lending, borrowing, pooling, and trading as a service. Unfortunately, increased adoption has become a double-edged sword, resulting in high network congestion, increasing gas fees, and slow transaction times. To tackle these concerns, Ethereum 2.0 was proposed.

Read her full article here.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Value Of ETH Staked Ahead Of Ethereum 2.0 Jumps 25% In One Month

September 23, 2021

Solana’s network crashed this week, but developers say the DeFi altcoin is still on track to succeed as an alternative to ethereum

September 21, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2