Spencer Ante on Creative Capital and Disruptive Innovation

Spencer Ante is the author or “Creative Capital: Georges Doriot and the Birth of Venture Capital”, which was on my Top 10 book list for 2022. In fact, I found Doriot’s story so compelling that a portrait of him hangs on the wall at the Hack Factory start-up studio in Reston, VA.

Doriot is a compelling figure with an incredible story as told in Spencer’s book. He was a Harvard Business School professor, responsible for launching the modern American industrial management movement, served as a General in World War II where he solved critical supply chain and logistics issues while also inventing things like sunscreen, and then formed the first venture capital firm that operated with much success and launched the modern VC market.

In addition to discussing Doriot, we delve into lessons learned from his experiences and then a general discussion on innovative and disruptive technologies like AI, issues like privacy, and insights from Spencer’s career in journalism, at Meta Foresight, and as a consultant.

Spencer Ante was recently Head of Insights within the Global Business Marketing group of Meta, where he led the editorial team for the thought leadership platform Meta Foresight. Previous to that he was Managing Director of FTI Consulting, heading up the content and creative team within the Digital and Insights practice of its Strategic Communications segment.

Mr. Ante is an editorial leader and communications marketing executive who specializes in driving integrated, omni-channel content programs and multi-disciplinary teams for top corporations that enhance corporation reputation and drive business results. He brings 15 years of newsroom management experience from leading media outlets to the field of communications and marketing, as well as deep expertise in video, digital, social, and mobile media.

Prior to his consulting work, Mr. Ante was an award-winning journalist who most recently worked at The Wall Street Journal as a Senior Special Writer on its technology team, and as a Deputy Bureau Chief for the Journal’s largest bureau responsible for global business coverage. In 2012, he was part of a team of journalists nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting for a series on privacy in the digital age. He is the author of Creative Capital: Georges Doriot and the Birth of Venture Capital.

Shoe Dog

Chip Wars

The Every

