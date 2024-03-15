Hypersonic Vehicles are a Technological Tie that Binds U.S.-Sino Researchers

A report from the Frontier Assessments Unit is a deep dive into hypersonic vehicle research with a very specific framing: that of the collaborative efforts between U.S. universities and their research affiliations with universities and research organizations in China: “These vehicles hold the promise of revolutionizing rapid response capabilities, reconnaissance, and even commercial air travel…the landscape of hypersonic vehicle research is not confined within national borders.” The implications of this borderless hypersonic vehicle research abound, details here.

Executive Summary

1. Hypersonic Revolution: Hypersonic vehicles, traveling at speeds beyond Mach 5, promise to redefine aerospace and defense sectors. Their potential lies in rapid response, reconnaissance, and even commercial air travel, but they also present aerodynamic and control challenges.

2. Cross-border Collaborations: Hypersonic research isn’t limited by national boundaries. Collaborations, especially between technologically advanced nations like the US and China, can accelerate breakthroughs and pool resources.

3. China’s Hypersonic Strategy: China’s focus on hypersonic technologies over the past decade is strategic. They view these vehicles as potential game-changers, capable of neutralizing advanced defense systems of adversaries.

4. DF-ZF Hypersonic Glide Vehicle: Central to China’s hypersonic endeavors, the DF-ZF can glide and maneuver at Mach 5+ speeds. Its potential to deliver nuclear and conventional warheads while evading missile defenses poses global security challenges.

5. Starry Sky-2 Waverider’s Milestone: Successfully tested in 2018, this experimental wave rider can harness shock waves from its flight, achieving Mach 5.5 speeds and reaching altitudes of 30 km.

6. Strategic Global Implications: China’s hypersonic advancements challenge existing missile defense systems. Entities like the Pentagon are reevaluating defense strategies, viewing China’s progress as a potential global defense destabilizer.

7. Global Response: The absence of international treaties on hypersonic weapons and China’s rapid advancements have spurred major powers to accelerate their hypersonic programs.

8. Research Methodology: The analysis was based on a dataset of 1800 papers with “hypersonic vehicle” in the title or abstract, highlighting collaborations between US universities and Chinese affiliations.

9. Key Chinese Research Affiliations: Institutions like the National University of Defense Technology and Beihang University are leading China’s hypersonic research, covering areas from aerodynamics to control systems.

10. Collaborative Research Themes: Joint US-Chinese research has identified themes such as hypersonic dynamics, control mechanisms, adaptive systems, and electromagnetic interactions.

11. Potential Collaboration Risks: Collaborations in sensitive areas like hypersonic technologies raise concerns about foreign influence, espionage, and potential covert objectives.

12. Implications of Shared Research: Collaborative findings might inadvertently bolster China’s hypersonic weapons programs, potentially giving them a strategic advantage.

13. Technology Transfer Concerns: Collaborative projects risk inadvertent technology transfers, potentially compromising sensitive technologies or methodologies.

14. Blurred Boundaries: The line between academic research and defense applications in hypersonics is increasingly ambiguous, raising concerns about the potential misuse of shared knowledge.

15. Socio-Political Implications: Collaborations in sensitive domains might erode trust among U.S. allies and lead to potential domestic and international political backlash.

16. AI and Hypersonics: The convergence of AI with hypersonic technologies, as seen in collaborative research, promises enhanced performance but also raises strategic concerns.

17. Strategic Trust Erosion: Regular collaborations in sensitive domains might erode trust among U.S. allies, questioning the U.S.’s commitment to safeguarding technologies with collective defense implications.

18. Future Considerations: As hypersonic research continues to evolve, a balanced approach is essential to ensure that academic collaborations do not compromise global security and trust

19. Conclusion: Collaborative research on hypersonic vehicles between the US and China underscores the delicate balance between academic pursuit and national security. Policymakers, researchers, and institutions must navigate this complex landscape with foresight and responsibility.

20. Recommendation: While fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, it’s crucial to implement stringent safeguards to prevent potential misuse of shared knowledge and ensure global peace and security.

For the full pdf version of the report, go to the following link: Bridging Aerodynamic Frontiers: A Deep Dive into Sino-American Collaborations in Hypersonic Vehicle Research

Featured Image Source: Data Abyss

It is worth highlighting and reinforcing how notions of trust are framed in this report:

How do we maintain societal trust as individuals migrate from platform to platform, identities get impersonated, and technologies like ChatGPT and Midjourney produce conversations and images indistinguishable from the truth through malicious prompts or hallucinations? This topic was examined at length OODAcon 2023, exploring the trust threats and emerging trust wars and looking to identify solutions that help alleviate these risks.

The following captures insights from a discussion between Heather McMahon, UMD Applied Research Lab for Intelligence and Security and SJ Terp, Cognitive Security Expert.

