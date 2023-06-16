MITRE Futurist Charles Clancy on our Quantum Enabled Future

Charles Clancy has successfully led technology efforts in government, industry, academia and continues to lead and innovate in his current position as Senior Vice President and GM of MITRE Labs. He is MITRE’s Chief Futurist. His role in technology leadership and his tracking of tech across multiple domains made for an incredibly insightful OODAcast.
We review Charles’ insights into:
- Quantum Computing
- Quantum Security
- Artificial Intelligence
- Microelectronics and Friendshoring/Reshoring
- The March 2023 National Strategy for Cybersecurity
- Governance in the age of ubiquitous computing
- What corporate boards should know about technology and cybersecurity governance