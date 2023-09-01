A new fine-tuning performance benchmark for BridgeTower, a Vision-Language (VL) AI model, has shown that there’s life to the AI acceleration camp other than Nvidia’s green. While Nvidia does dominate the AI acceleration market (through exceptional foresight, a well-thought-out and documented software stack, and pure processing performance), other players are keen to take a piece of the AI market for themselves. And at least for BridgeTower, Intel’s own Gaudi 2 silicon (designed and fabricated through Intel’s $2 billion, 2019 acquisition of Habana) has been shown by Hugging Face to outperform Nvidia’s A100 80 GB by a staggering 2.5x – and it even beats Nvidia’s prodigy-child H100 by 1.4x. According to Habana, the momentous speedups are the result of a hardware-accelerated data-loading system – one of the bottlenecks for AI model fine-tuning, and especially-so for VL models. Loading a workload into memory is often one a performance bottleneck wherever computing lies, so it’s not that out of the left-field that Habana would look to optimize this particular step in the training process. The main bottleneck relates to how CPUs get hamered with many costly operations such as image decoding and image augmentation (a similar issue to the GPU draw-call debate), which lead the HPU (or Nvidia GPU) to stall while waiting for further data to be processed (by the CPU) and then sent over to the AI accelerator of choice.

Full story : Intel Habana Gaudi Beats Nvidia’s H100 in Visual-Language AI Models: Hugging Face.